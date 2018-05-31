FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 3:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Georgia's chief prosecutor resigns over teenagers' murder case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgia’s chief prosecutor Irakly Shotadze has resigned on Thursday over teenagers’ murder case amid mass protests in the capital Tbilisi.

Policemen stand guard during mass protests as participants demand Georgia's chief prosecutor Irakly Shotadze's resignation near the building of parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia May 31, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the chief prosecutor’s office in Tbilisi demanding Shotadze’s resignation over his investigation into the stabbing to death of two teenagers last December.

“I’m leaving my position and hope that justice will prevail,” Shotadze said in a statement posted on the chief prosecutor’s website.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

