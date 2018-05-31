Georgia's chief prosecutor resigns over teenagers' murder case

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgia’s chief prosecutor Irakly Shotadze resigned on Thursday after thousands of people gathered outside his office in Tbilisi to protest his handling of an investigation into the death by stabbing of two teenage boys last December.

People light up their mobile phones as they attend a protest rally in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

“I’m leaving my position and hope that justice will prevail,” Shotadze said in a statement posted on the chief prosecutor’s website.

Davit Saralidze and Levan Dadunashvili, both aged 16, were killed in a brawl between students from two different schools.

Davit’s father Zaza Saralidze has criticized the investigation into their deaths, for which two other teenage boys are currently on trial.

Slideshow (8 Images)

On Thursday, one of them was found guilty of murdering Dadunashvili, while the second convicted of attempting to murder Saralidze.

The court acquitted them on one charge, of taking part in a murder with other people, sparking the protests which saw a crowd of people holding posters reading “Don’t kill!” march from the chief prosecutor’s office to the Georgian parliament.

Zaza Saralidze has said others apart from the two accused are responsible for his son’s death.

“Shotadze’s resignation is not enough,” he told reporters on Thursday. “Others (prosecutors) should resign and all of them should be brought to trial.”