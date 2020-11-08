Georgian police clash with election protesters

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgian police used water cannon on Sunday against hundreds of protesters who gathered outside the Central Election Commission (CEC) building to support a call by opposition parties for a rerun of Oct. 31 parliamentary elections.

Protesters then started throwing stones at the police. The demonstrators had moved to the CEC building from the capital’s main Rustaveli avenue, where thousands of people held a rally.

The opposition is demanding the resignation of the CEC chief Tamar Zhvania and the calling of a fresh election as it argues that the election results were rigged.