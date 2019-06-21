Kremlin calls protest in Georgia a dangerous anti-Russian provocation

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday condemned a violent street protest in Georgia the previous night, calling it an anti-Russian provocation that had threatened the safety of Russian citizens.

Crowds angry over the visit of a Russian lawmaker tried to storm Georgia’s parliament building on Thursday evening, pushing against lines of riot police, throwing bottles and grabbing riot shields from some officers and tearing off their helmets.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that the incident was a matter of serious concern given that many Russian tourists visited Georgia.