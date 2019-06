FILE PHOTO: Nika Melia, a mayoral candidate from an opposition United National Movement party, speaks to media after voting during the local election in Tbilisi, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Georgia’s parliament on Wednesday supported a call by the prosecutor general to strip opposition lawmaker Nika Melia of his parliamentary immunity and agreed to his detention after violent protests last week.

Opposition lawmakers boycotted the vote.