World News
June 20, 2019 / 8:39 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Police fire rubber bullets at protesters in Georgia: Reuters witness

1 Min Read

TBILISI (Reuters) - Police in Georgia fired rubber bullets at protesters outside the country’s parliament building on Thursday, a Reuters witness said, forcing crowds angry over the visit of a Russian lawmaker to begin to disperse.

The scenes in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital, flared up suddenly after public anger over the visit and speech of a member of the Russian lower house of parliament triggered big street protests.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below