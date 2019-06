FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an annual nationwide televised phone-in show in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2019. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has temporarily banned passenger flights from Russia to Georgia, the Kremlin said on Friday following an outbreak of unrest in Tbilisi triggered by the visit of a Russian lawmaker.

The Kremlin said it was also recommending travel agencies suspend tours to Georgia from Russia.