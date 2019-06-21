Georgia's parliament speaker resigns after violent unrest

FILE PHOTO - Irakli Kobakhidze, a newly elected parliament speaker, speaks during the first session of the parliament in Kutaisi, Georgia, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

TBILISI (Reuters) - Georgian Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze resigned on Friday, a day after violent protests outside the parliament building rocked Tbilisi, the ruling Georgian Dream party’s secretary general Kakha Kaladze said.

Hundreds of people, both protesters and police officers, were injured in the clashes, some of them seriously, as demonstrators pushed against lines of riot police, threw bottles and stones, and grabbed riot shields, drawing a tough response.

They had been protesting over a visit to the parliament by a Russian lawmaker.