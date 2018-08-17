Gulp! Georgian boy solves six Rubik's cubes under water in one breath

TBILISI (Reuters) - An 18-year-old student from Georgia solved six Rubik’s Cubes under water in one breath on Friday, in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record.

Vako Marchelashvili was submerged in a glass tank for just over one minute and 44 seconds as he flipped, turned and solved the cubes in front of a crowd at the Gino Paradise aqua park Tbilisi.

He said he had been preparing for the underwater challenge for six months, training several hours a day.

“I trained a lot planning to break a record - and to ensure my safety, because even a small mistake could be dangerous and life-altering,” Marchelashvili said afterwards.

“I think my result will stay as a record for a long time. I hope to break many other records.”

After observing Marchelashvili’s attempt, the Georgian Records Federation issued a diploma confirming his result. They will send their evidence to the Guinness World Records headquarters for verification.

The current underwater record of five cubes was set by Anthony Brooks in New Jersey in the United States in August 2014, according to the Guinness World Record website.