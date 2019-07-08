Kremlin says Georgia's TV attack against Putin 'unacceptable'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that an on-air verbal attack against Russian President Vladimir Putin by a Georgian TV presenter was “unacceptable”.

Georgia’s Rustavi 2 TV station on Sunday broadcast a program called Post Scriptum during which the host, Giorgi Gabunia, speaking in Russian, used offensive language to insult Putin and the Russian people.

Peskov told reporters that the Georgian authorities were failing to pacify radical anti-Russian forces and the incident was a disgrace for the Georgian people.