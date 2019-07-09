World News
July 9, 2019

Putin says he does not want Russia to impose sanctions on Georgia

FILE PHOTO: Members of Russia's lower house of parliament listen to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a session of the State Duma in Moscow, Russia April 17, 2019. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool/File Photo via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said in televised comments on Tuesday that he did not support a parliamentary call to impose tough economic sanctions on Georgia.

The Russian parliament unanimously backed a resolution earlier on Tuesday urging the government to draw up sanctions against Georgia, a move that would sharply escalate a political crisis between the neighbors.

“I would not impose anything that could complicate our relations for the sake of restoring full ties,” Putin said in comments broadcast on state television.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans

