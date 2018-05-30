FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

U.S. condemns Syria's plan to recognize breakaway regions in Georgia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday condemned Syria’s efforts to recognize two breakaway regions in Georgia, saying it fully supported Georgia’s independence and reiterating its call for Russia to withdraw troops from the area.

“The United States strongly condemns the Syrian regime’s intention to establish diplomatic relations with the Russian-occupied Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. “These regions are part of Georgia. The United States’ position on Abkhazia and South Ossetia is unwavering.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
