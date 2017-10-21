FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German police rule out terrorism in Munich knife attack
October 21, 2017 / 8:34 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

German police rule out terrorism in Munich knife attack

Ayhan Uyanik

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - German police ruled out a political or religious motive behind a knife attack in the city of Munich on Saturday and said a detained man suspected of injuring eight people had mental health problems.

German police officers guard the site where earlier a man injured several people in a knife attack in Munich, Germany, October 21, 2017.

The arrest of the suspect in his 30s brought calm back to the streets of the Bavarian capital after a tense morning. Police had asked residents to stay home until they find the attacker who had fled on a bicycle.

Munich police chief Hubertus Andrae told a news conference that eight people have been lightly injured in the attack and that the suspect was known to police from previous offences, including burglary.

“We have no indication of a terrorist, political, or religious motive,” Andrae said. “I assume it is to do with a psychological disorder of the perpetrator.”

Police had earlier said they believe the man, who attacked people at several different locations, acted alone.

His victims include a 12-year-old boy and a woman.

Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
