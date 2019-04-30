World News
April 30, 2019 / 10:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

No sign of terrorism after car drove into Hamburg shopping center: police

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - An elderly man who had been trying to park his car drove up a short flight of steps into a shopping center in the northern German city of Hamburg, a police spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that there were no signs of terrorism.

The spokesman said police were treating the incident, which ended with the car coming to a stop in front of an escalator, as an accident.

The driver and one other person were suffering from shock, police said.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below