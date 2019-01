FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows excavators mine coal at the open-cast mining near Vattenfall's Jaenschwalde brown coal power station near Cottbus, eastern Germany August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government wants to extend CO2-related compensation for companies using a lot of energy beyond 2020, several sources close to the government-appointed coal commission said on Thursday.

The commission is working on a plan on how to phase out brown coal mining and coal-fired power plants without leaving affected regions structurally weak and with thousands of job losses.