Germany to buy three new Bombardier jets

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s government will buy three new Bombardier jets this year, RND newspapers reported on Tuesday, adding that the deal would have a volume of 240 million euros ($268.51 million).

A German finance ministry spokesman confirmed the report, saying that the ministry would approve the defense ministry’s request for funding.

Germany’s government fleet, transporting Angela Merkel and ministers around the world, has been grappling with a series of technical incidents and outages over the last months. It decided to order three new Airbus A350-900 aircraft in April.