Software glitch at German air traffic control persists: agency

BERLIN (Reuters) - German air traffic control agency DFS said on Monday it will try to put a new software into operation as a system glitch is still causing a 25 percent reduction in air traffic volume in large parts of Germany.

Experts will try to implement the software in the night between Wednesday and Thursday, DFS said in a statement, adding that flight safety is not affected.

The problem has affected DFS’s Langen control center near Frankfurt where air traffic controllers oversee flights in an area in southwestern Germany comprising several states.