WW2 bomb disposal to cause delays at Frankfurt Airport on Sunday

BERLIN (Reuters) - Passengers using Frankfurt Airport on Sunday should brace for possible delays as some routes will be altered while engineers dispose of a World War Two bomb, operating company Fraport said on Friday.

It advised travelers to consult their airlines and check the airport’s website and app well before planned departures and arrivals for information about flight delays.

Fraport said the extent of the disruption would also depend on the weather, which determines how much flexibility it has to divert flights.

The disruption is expected to begin at 1000 GMT and will also affect public transport.

About 16,500 people living within a kilometer’s radius of the site of the bomb, near the European Central Bank tower in the east of the city, will be evacuated while engineers defuse the 500-kg bomb, police said.

Frankfurt Airport, which handles some 68 million passengers each year, lies about 14km east of the bomb site.

The bomb was discovered at a construction site, a common occurrence in German cities that were subjected to sustained aerial attacks by the allies fighting Hitler’s Nazi dictatorship.