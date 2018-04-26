FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 2:56 PM / in 32 minutes

Germany, France sign documents on joint weapons developments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German and French officials on Thursday signed four documents that they said underscored their determination to work together to jointly develop new weapons systems, including a maritime airborne warfare aircraft and a new fighter jet.

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen and French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly stand next to full-scale mock-up of the future European MALE Drone as they visit the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen and her French counterpart Florence Parly both described the move as historic.

Von der Leyen underscored that other European countries could still join the project to develop a new combat aircraft.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin

