German SPD chief wants to extend arms export halt to Saudi

FILE PHOTO: German Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Andrea Nahles delivers a statement following the Hesse state election, in Berlin, Germany, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in conservative Angela Merkel’s coalition, wants to extend a freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia imposed after the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, she said on Tuesday.

Germany is under pressure from European defense partners, especially Britain and France, to lift the ban or risk hurting its commercial reputation and undermining its ambitions to develop a common European defense policy.

“I will speak out for and propose to my parliamentary party that there is an extension of the stop, the moratorium, for another six months,” SPD leader Andrea Nahles said before a party meeting where the party’s lawmakers will discuss it.

The moratorium runs until the end of March.

The issue has divided Germany’s ruling coalition, with the SPD languishing in opinion polls before four regional votes this year and keen to woo traditional voters who are skeptical about arms sales.

The decision has put a question mark over billions of euros of military orders, including a 10 billion pound ($13.27 billion) deal to sell 48 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Riyadh.