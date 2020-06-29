World News
June 29, 2020 / 8:44 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

German reservist held for sharing politicians' details with right-wing radicals

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German military has found a list of the private addresses of senior politicians in the possession of a reservist suspected of right-wing radicalism, Spiegel magazine reported on Monday, citing security sources.

It said the sergeant in the reserve forces had been arrested on Friday during a training session.

The names and contact details of 17 prominent politicians were found on his computer and had been shared in a group chat used by right-wing extremists.

It gave no further details of the politicians on the list and said it was unclear if members of the chat had planned to harm or intimidate them.

A spokeswoman for the military’s counterintelligence service declined to comment.

Germany is trying to stem a rise in violent far-right ideology. In February, a 43-year-old racist shot dead nine people with immigrant backgrounds in the town of Hanau before killing his mother and himself.

A report by the military counterintelligence service in March said Germany had uncovered eight right-wing radicals in the armed forces, as well as 27 individuals with reservations about the post-war democratic constitution.

Last month, military investigators found arms and explosives in a raid on the home of a special forces soldier.

Reporting by Elke Ahlswede; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below