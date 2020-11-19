Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Five injured in stabbing in German town, suspect arrested

BERLIN (Reuters) - Five people were injured in a stabbing attack in the western German town of Oberhausen on Thursday and a suspect was arrested in what police said appeared to be a family dispute.

A spokesman for police in the nearby city of Essen said all five, including the attacker, had been treated in hospital and at least one sustained life-threatening injuries.

