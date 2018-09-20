Woodside to supply LNG to Germany's Uniper for four years from 2019

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Trading Singapore said on Thursday it signed a heads of agreement (HOA) with Germany’s Uniper Global Commodities for the supply of up to 0.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per annum.

The agreement is for a period of four years starting from 2019, the company said in a statement.

The LNG will be supplied from Woodside’s portfolio sources to markets in Europe and Asia, Chief Executive Peter Coleman said in the statement.

Woodside said the HOA is conditional on the execution of a fully termed LNG sales and purchase agreement.