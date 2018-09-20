FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
September 20, 2018 / 6:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Woodside to supply LNG to Germany's Uniper for four years from 2019

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Trading Singapore said on Thursday it signed a heads of agreement (HOA) with Germany’s Uniper Global Commodities for the supply of up to 0.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per annum.

The agreement is for a period of four years starting from 2019, the company said in a statement.

The LNG will be supplied from Woodside’s portfolio sources to markets in Europe and Asia, Chief Executive Peter Coleman said in the statement.

Woodside said the HOA is conditional on the execution of a fully termed LNG sales and purchase agreement.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.