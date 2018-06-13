FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 13, 2018 / 10:49 AM / in 5 hours

Austria's Kurz says sees clear prospect for Macedonia in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday that Austria thought Macedonia had a chance of joining the European Union after Greece and Macedonia reached an agreement on Tuesday to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic’s name.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz visits the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, June 10, 2018. Abir Sultan/Pool via Reuters

Under the deal, the Macedonian prime minister said his country would officially be called the “Republic of Northern Macedonia”. It is currently known formally at the United Nations under the interim name “Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia”.

“As the Republic of Austria, we see clear prospects for all of the West Balkans and of course for Macedonia in the EU,” Kurz told a news conference during a visit to Berlin.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.