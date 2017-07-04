German auto lobby hopes diesel deal will avert bans

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German auto industry association VDA hopes a plan under discussion with the government to reduce pollution from older diesel cars will avert planned bans in German cities that are deterring consumer from buying diesel cars.

"I believe that when there is a clear political signal and willingness to act by manufacturers. I believe we can avoid bans," VDA head Matthias Wissmann told a news conference on Tuesday.

The German government last week announced plans to work with auto makers and regional governments to find ways to reduce emissions, culminating in a meeting on Aug. 2.

Wissmann said he expected an agreement would be reached by then on who would cover the costs for updating software of around 3 million older diesel cars to cut their emissions.