October 2, 2019

German new car registrations up 20% year-on-year in September: source

HAMBURG (Reuters) - German new car registrations rose by more than 20% year-on-year in September to about 245,000 vehicles, a source familiar with the numbers told Reuters on Wednesday, pointing to last year’s slump when a new emissions testing regime was being implemented.

“This is an aberration,” the source said.

New car registrations had slumped by 30% in September last year as big carmakers like Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) could not offer enough models that complied with the new WLTP testing standards.

