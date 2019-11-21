Business News
November 21, 2019 / 10:32 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Germany fines BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen for forming steel cartel

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The BMW logo is seen on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s cartel authority said on Thursday it was fining the country’s three major carmakers - BMW (BMWG.DE), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Daimler (DAIGn.DE) - a total of 100 million euros ($110.84 million) for unlawful actions in relation to steel purchases.

The carmakers unlawfully coordinated on the prices they paid for steel from suppliers, the cartel office said in a statement, adding that the resulting prices were paid until at least 2016.

All three companies accepted what the cartel office determined, it added.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
