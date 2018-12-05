German new car sales to remain at 2018 levels in 2019: VDIK

New Volkswagen cars are seen at the Berlin Brandenburg international airport Willy Brandt (BER) in Schoenefeld, Germany, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke?

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Germany will likely be slightly weaker this year than last but will probably remain at the 2018 level in 2019, the German auto importers association VDIK said on Wednesday.

Some 3.42 million cars will probably be registered in 2018, the VDIK said, adding that this showed the new car market was performing well. VDIK members expect sales to rise by 1 percent to 1.325 million vehicles this year.