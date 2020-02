FILE PHOTO: ABN AMRO logo is seen at the headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands May 14, 2019. Picture taken May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German authorities on Thursday confirmed a raid at ABN Amro Bank (ABNd.AS) related to dividend tax stripping case known as cum-ex, the Cologne state prosecutor office said.

“We can confirm that we are carrying out measures at ABN Amro in Frankfurt within the cum-ex context,” a spokesman for the authority said.