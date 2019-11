FILE PHOTO: The financial district with the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank, is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is more likely to tie up with other banks at the European level, rather than at the national or global level, the lender’s deputy said on Monday.

“For us, consolidation will be more at the European level,” deputy chief executive officer Karl von Rohr said at a banking conference.