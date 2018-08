FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday he believed a large part of euro clearing would move to mainland Europe and Frankfurt over time.

German Finance Minister and vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Joachim Herrmann

On Italy, Scholz added that one had to be careful when carrying a lot of debt, and he believed the Italian government knew that.