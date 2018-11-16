German Finance Minister: We need a strong banking industry for our economy

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a press conference after the federal cabinet meeting in Potsdam, Germany November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday that Germany needed a strong banking industry for its economy and added that Europe was better positioned for any possible financial crisis than it was a decade ago but still had a lot to do.

Scholz, speaking at a banking congress in Frankfurt, said Germany was close to developing a solution on a joint euro zone budget and he assumed that solution would be acceptable for other countries.