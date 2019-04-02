German union calls for strikes in banking sector

FILE PHOTO: A flag of German union Verdi is pictured at the Helmut Schmidt airport during a strike of security personnel demanding higher wages in Hamburg, Germany, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Verdi union on Tuesday called on banking employees to go on warning strikes over the following days throughout the country, saying that ongoing wage talks for the banking sector were stagnating.

Verdi said in a statement it represented around 200,000 banking staffers in both private and public institutions and that it was demanding a pay increase of 6 percent in the current negotiations.

Walkouts are planned from Wednesday until Friday and would affect offices of Germany’s two largest lenders, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank among others, Verdi said, adding that there would be further strikes during the following week.