Deutsche Bank CEO calls for European digital and banking integration

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) chief executive on Friday urged Europe to renew efforts to cooperate, calling on politicians to create a program for digital innovation with the aim of fostering European platforms that would compete against those in the U.S. and China.
Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, speaking at a banking conference in Frankfurt, also said Europe must accelerate plans for a banking and capital markets union.
Europe is “now gambling with its future”, said Sewing, who said he was “so concerned” about a standstill in policy integration.
Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Michelle Martin