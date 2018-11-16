Business News
November 16, 2018 / 9:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Bank CEO calls for European digital and banking integration

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing speaks at the 28th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) at the Old Opera house in Frankfurt, Germany November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) chief executive on Friday urged Europe to renew efforts to cooperate, calling on politicians to create a program for digital innovation with the aim of fostering European platforms that would compete against those in the U.S. and China.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, speaking at a banking conference in Frankfurt, also said Europe must accelerate plans for a banking and capital markets union.

Europe is “now gambling with its future”, said Sewing, who said he was “so concerned” about a standstill in policy integration.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Michelle Martin

