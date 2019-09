FILE PHOTO: German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz looks on during the "Open Door Day" of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Berlin, Germany, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German finance minister Olaf Scholz on Thursday called for the European Union to renew its efforts to strengthen its banking and capital markets union.

Scholz, speaking via video to a banking conference in Frankfurt, said progress was “urgent” and needed “as quickly as possible”, and would help European banks compete with their U.S. counterparts.