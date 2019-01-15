Business News
January 15, 2019 / 6:03 PM / in 2 hours

German government sounds out bank supervisors on bank merger: report

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Deutsche Bank app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German government representatives have asked banking supervisors how they would view a merger between Germany’s two largest banks, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), a German newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Handelsblatt, citing unnamed sources, reported that the government was trying to build support for a merger between the banks.

Commerzbank, BaFin and the Finance Ministry declined to comment. Deutsche Bank didn’t immediately respond to a call and email seeking comment.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jan Harvey

