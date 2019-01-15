German government sounds out bank supervisors on bank merger: report

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German government representatives have asked banking supervisors how they would view a merger between Germany’s two largest banks, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), a German newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Handelsblatt, citing unnamed sources, reported that the government was trying to build support for a merger between the banks.
Commerzbank, BaFin and the Finance Ministry declined to comment. Deutsche Bank didn’t immediately respond to a call and email seeking comment.
