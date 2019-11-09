Go, Trabi, go: Germans re-enact fall of Berlin Wall with car parade

Trabant cars drive past during a parade marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at a former border crossing between Eastern and Western Germany in the former border village of Moedlareuth, Germany November 9, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BERLIN (Reuters) - Marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and defying the scorn of vehicle snobs around the world, hundreds of Germans on Saturday marked the historic event with a parade of historic Trabant cars at a former border crossing.

The revellers symbolically opened a gate at the former crossing between Thuringia and Bavaria, which used to divide East and West Germany, and allowed some 65 cars known affectionately as Trabis and other vehicles manufactured in the Communist-ruled German Democratic Republic to pass through.

Earlier, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel marked the anniversary by thanking Eastern European neighbors for spurring on the peaceful revolution.

The toppling of the wall, which separated the Communist-ruled East from the capitalist West in Berlin for nearly three decades and became a potent symbol of the Cold War, was followed a year later by the reunification of Germany in 1990.