Business News
September 11, 2019 / 7:53 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Merkel: Economic situation means German tax revenues could fall

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the budget debate in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament in Berlin, Germany September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the current economic situation in Germany meant tax revenues could come in lower than expected.

Europe’s largest economy contracted by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the April-June period and some weak data since then has fueled concerns that the economy could slip into recession in the July-September period. Economists generally define a technical recession as at least two consecutive quarters of contraction.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below