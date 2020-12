German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic was shifting the balance of the world economy, with many countries suffering economic downturns due to the coronavirus crisis.

She told the Bundestag lower house of parliament that the economies proving to be the most resilient were those that had managed to get the pandemic under control.