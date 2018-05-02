Merkel stands by NATO defence spending target despite budget plans

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela is committed to NATO targets to lift defence spending, her spokesman said on Wednesday after her finance minister unveiled a budget that would see lower spending as a proportion of economic output in 2022.

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel listens during a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Asked if he saw a contradiction in the NATO commitment and the government’s budget plans, spokesman Steffen Seibert said:

“I see no conflict. I see an acknowledgement of the NATO goal, I see development in this direction.”

“This clear increase needs to be continued,” he added.