Germany has assured NATO it will stick to defense spending aim: source

FILE PHOTO: A soldier of the German army Bundeswehr takes part in an exercise during a media day in Munster, Germany September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has assured NATO that it will stick to its aim of boosting defense spending to 1.5 percent of its gross domestic product by 2024, despite having less wiggle room in its budget, a German security source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Germany’s envoy to NATO delivered a report to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday stating this, the source said.

The spending plans had been called into question on Monday after a Finance Ministry document obtained by Reuters showed the government’s tax revenues were likely to rise less than expected in coming years due to a slowing economy.