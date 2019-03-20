Germany in good position to weather Brexit, trade shocks: Scholz

BERLIN (Reuters) - With solid public finances and a vibrant domestic economy, Germany is well placed to withstand headwinds from a weakening world economy, trade disputes and the risk of a no-deal Brexit, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.
“The economic situation in Germany remains good,” Scholz said. “We cannot find funding for everything we want but we can finance a lot,” he said, referring to falling tax revenues as the economy grows at a slower pace.
