Germany in good position to weather Brexit, trade shocks: Scholz

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz addresses a news conference to present the budget plans for 2019 and the upcoming years in Berlin, Germany March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - With solid public finances and a vibrant domestic economy, Germany is well placed to withstand headwinds from a weakening world economy, trade disputes and the risk of a no-deal Brexit, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

“The economic situation in Germany remains good,” Scholz said. “We cannot find funding for everything we want but we can finance a lot,” he said, referring to falling tax revenues as the economy grows at a slower pace.