Berlin confirms it is pushing for Weidmann to get eight more years at Bundesbank

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann delivers a speech in Berlin, Germany, August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German Finance Ministry on Wednesday confirmed reports that said the German government was pushing for an extension of Jens Weidmann’s contract as president of the Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, for another eight years.

Weidmann’s first term expires in April. The extension would in theory keep Weidmann in the mix as a possible successor to ECB chief Mario Draghi, whose job will become available at the end of October, although Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is seen as the frontrunner.

The Bundesbank said Weidmann was “a very passionate monetary policy maker and is looking forward to a second term”.