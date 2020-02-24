Motive of German driver in 'terrible' carnival incident still unclear: minister

Hesse's State Minister of Interior?Peter?Beuth talks to the media, after a car ploughed into a carnival parade injuring several people in Volkmarsen, Germany February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

VOLKMARSEN, Germany (Reuters) - German police have no indications for a motive and continue to investigate all possibilities after a man plowed his car into a carnival parade in the western town of Volkmarsen, injuring 30 people including children, a senior official said on Monday.

“As far as I know, there are still no indications for the motive for the deed. This is also a subject of the investigations which are now being carried out with high pressure,” said Peter Beuth, interior minister of the western German state Hesse.

Beuth added that the driver injured around 30 people and that roughly a third of them were children. “This is a terrible day, this is a terrible deed,” Beuth said.