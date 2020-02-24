Officials can't rule out German carnival crash was an attack: Welt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Interior Ministry in the state of Hesse cannot rule out that a car crash at a German carnival parade on Monday was an attack, newspaper Welt reported.

In its online edition, Welt quoted an official at the state ministry as saying: “Due to the situation on the ground, an attack cannot be ruled out at present.”

Newspaper Bild cited the state ministry as saying the detained driver was not fit for questioning. More than 30 people were injured after the car ploughed into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, Bild said.