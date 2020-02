People light candles as they attend a commemoration outside a church, the day after a car ploughed into a Carnival parade, injuring several people in Volkmarsen, Germany February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German authorities are ruling out that the man who plowed a car into a carnival parade on Monday, injuring some 60 people including children, was driven by a political or ideological motive, Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

A spokesman for prosecutors said they were still investigating all possibilities.