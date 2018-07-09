German companies clinch Chinese deals at Merkel-Li meeting

BERLIN (Reuters) - German companies signed a raft of agreements with Chinese partners at a meeting of Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Chemicals giant BASF (BASFn.DE) agreed with the government of Guangdong province on a plan for a new site in China, and business software maker SAP (SAPG.DE) struck a strategic cooperation agreement with Suning Holdings Group, the document showed.

Siemens (SIEGn.DE) agreed with China’s State Power Investment Co on joint development of a high-performance gas turbine, and with Alibaba Cloud Computing (BABA.N) on a cooperation on an Internet of Things platform, it said.

Also, carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) struck a deal with China’s Brilliance Group to expand their joint venture, while Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and China’s Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (600418.SS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a joint research and development center and a car platform.