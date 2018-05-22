FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Dollar role not on the agenda for Merkel trip to China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is not expected to discuss the idea of replacing the U.S. dollar as a global reserve currency with her Chinese hosts when she visits the country later this week, a senior German official said.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Asked whether reining in the dollar could be on the agenda in Beijing, where Merkel will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, the official said: “Replacing the dollar as a global reserve currency, it is not about that.”

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
