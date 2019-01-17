Technology News
January 17, 2019 / 12:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

German government: No decision yet in debate on security of 5G networks

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has yet to reach a common stance on whether to follow other countries in excluding Chinese telecoms network equipment firm Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] from its market on national security grounds, the Interior Ministry said.

“The process of reaching a common view on concrete steps has not been completed,” the Interior Ministry said in a written answer to a question submitted by lawmaker Katharina Droege of the opposition Greens party seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
