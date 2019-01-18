German security is important for 5G network: Interior Ministry

FILE PHOTO: A mobile phone mast with 5G technology is pictured at the 5G Mobility Lab of telecommunications company Vodafone in Aldenhoven, Germany, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN (Reuters) - National security is important for the German government in deciding which companies will get access to build its next-generation mobile networks, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Asked whether Berlin was mulling banning China’s Huawei Technologies from building its 5G network, the spokesman said the government was not examining whether one company should be excluded from building the network, but was checking individual components.